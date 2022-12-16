Four doctors ‘absent’ from duty; TN Health Minister orders action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian ordered departmental action against four doctors who were absent from duty without prior intimation at Government Madhuranthagam Hospital on Thursday. The minister also ordered the transfer of Chengalpattu Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) for failing to monitor them. Doctors circulated memes on the action on WhatsApp groups.

Subramanian conducted a surprise inspection at the hospital, when he found the staff ‘missing’. However, the doctors alleged they had failed to mark their attendance. “A proper inquiry should be conducted. Spot action without inquiry will demoralise the doctors. Among the four doctors, one had a week-off, another was on casual leave.

One staff had been undergoing LaQshya training and the other was on court duty,” said Dr A Ramalingam, General Secretary, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA). He added that the damage had already been done on media platforms, and further clarifications would be of no use.

