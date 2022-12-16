Four-year jail for ex-IAAS officer in bribery case in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Paramasivan, a former director (AMF-II) in the Office of Director General of Audit, Central Expenditure, New Delhi, has been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 by the principal special judge for CBI cases, Chennai, in a bribery case on Thursday.

The court has also ordered Sivaram Thilagar, former assistant surgeon, the government primary health centre, Kancheepuram, to undergo three-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in the same case.

CBI had registered the case based on a complaint filed by a person associated with MIOT College of Nursing saying that Paramasivam, an Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to settle deficiencies noticed during an audit and inspection of records of the institute.

The complainant had alleged that Paramasivam asked him to hand over the bribe to Sivaram Thilagar (brother-in-law of Paramasivam). CBI caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. A charge sheet was filed, and court convicted them, CBI release said.

The CBI had on September 2016 arrested Paramasivam for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.67 crore.The DA case was an offshoot of the 2014 case in which Sivaram was arrested for receiving Rs 5 lakh from the nursing college. During searches related to the case, nearly Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered from Sivaram, the CBI had said.

