Madurai cops foil minor boy's bid to flee country in murder case

Published: 16th December 2022 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Swift action on the part of Keelavalavu police sub-inspector Balakrishnan foiled a 17-year-old murder case suspect's bid to flee towards Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The murder came to light during a booze session the previous evening when G Perumal (23) from Vannamparaipatt allegedly revealed to a few others that he along with the 17-year-old suspect had murdered a man on Tuesday night.

Upon information about the confession, SI Balakrishnan rushed to the spot and detained Perumal. The suspect was taken to the crime scene, where the body of a middle-aged man, whose identity is yet to be identified, was found with cut injuries on his neck. Perumal reportedly told police that he along with the 17-year-old boy used to have sex with the deceased over the last few years.

"On Tuesday night, the victim lost consciousness after the suspects pushed him down as the former refused to cooperate for sex after some time. Fearing that the middle-aged man might make their relationship public upon gaining consciousness, the duo murdered him. Meantime, the minor had already planned to leave for Saudi for work on Friday. But, we detained him too before he escaped. It would have been a long process to prove his connection to the murder if he had left the country," police said. The body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy. Keelavalavu police have booked the duo and further investigation is on.

