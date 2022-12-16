Man granted bail on condition that he pay Rs 2 lakhs to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently granted bail to a man on the condition that he pay Rs 2 lakh to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.



The man, Vijayakumar of Madurai, was arrested by Samayanallur police on November 19 for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products worth Rs 3.93 lakh. Claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the case, he filed a bail petition in the high court.



When Justice AD Jagadish Chandira heard the case, the additional public prosecutor strongly opposed the plea and contended that Vijayakumar was a habitual offender and that another case of similar nature was pending against him.



However, Vijayakumar's counsel said the suspect is willing to donate Rs 2 lakh to any welfare scheme. Hearing the same, Justice Chandira granted bail to him on the condition that he pay the amount to GRH and report before Samayanallur police daily morning.

