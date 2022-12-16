Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to govt on petition alleging delay in implementing 1986 G.O.

The G.O. was passed on April 29, 1986, based on a report filed by the Justice Venugopal commission in connection with the Mandaikadu riots that claimed the lives of six persons in March 1982.

Published: 16th December 2022 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government on a PIL filed to implement a G.O. passed by the then government in 1986, in which it was decided to form a committee of higher officials to take action against antisocial elements that incite violence by creating communal, religious and political issues in the state.

The G.O. was passed on April 29, 1986, based on a report filed by the Justice Venugopal commission in connection with the Mandaikadu riots that claimed the lives of six persons in March 1982. The litigant G Selestine, a 78-year-old advocate from Kanniyakumari, said in his plea that though the G.O. spoke about measures to ensure peace and harmony among the public, the state government had not yet implemented them.

He pointed out that the government stated in the G.O., that stringent action would be taken against ‘religious fringe groups’ which incite violence in the name of religion in Kanniyakumari. As a lasting solution to the problem, the G.O. mentioned a committee of higher officials will be formed to give recommendations to the government on such issues, Selestine added and sought implementation of the G.O. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice to the government and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court 1986 G.O.
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp