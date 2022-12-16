Home States Tamil Nadu

Online sale: District helps Ariyalur weavers net Rs 2.5 lakh

Over 7,000 members of self-help groups (SHG) from Jayankondam, Andimadam, Sendurai and T Palur blocks in the district weave silk and cotton sarees. 

Published: 16th December 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Over 7,000 members of self-help groups (SHG) in the district weave silk and cotton sarees | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  Amid uncertainty in the handloom weaving community, a web portal put in place by Collector P Ramana Saraswathi’s efforts in August 2021 rekindled hopes among weavers in the district as their sarees have since netted Rs 2.50 lakh in online sales. In April, the initiative took another stride with the launch of a mobile application, ‘Asathal Ariyalur Mathi’, which alone accounted for 80 of the total 146 sarees sold so far. 

Over 7,000 members of self-help groups (SHG) from Jayankondam, Andimadam, Sendurai and T Palur blocks in the district weave silk and cotton sarees. In an effort to uplift the livelihood of the weavers, Collector Saraswathi made the portal go live. With a host of photos exhibiting the artisans’ handiwork, the section of the official website of the district administration (ariyalur.nic.in) now attracts customers from across the globe. 

In addition to the online portal and the mobile application, the collector also launched the panchayat level federation (PLF), which comprises weaver members who raise awareness for the products online. 
Collector Saraswathi told TNIE, “Sarees weaved in Ariyalur are supplied to outlets in Kancheepuram, Arani, Kumbakonam and Thirubhuvanam, depriving weavers of credit.

The weavers literally work as labourers for these big stores. Ariyalur is yet to receive a GI tag, too. Middlemen pose another hindrance to these weavers. This is when we decided to provide an exclusive platform for these weavers. PLF members, too, can use the application to sell and receive orders.” 
Thilagavathi, a weaver from Karaipakkam, said, “The profit we earn has gone up, courtesy the online portal. We used to weave sarees for Rs 300.”

Ravichandran, another weaver, said, “Online sales have boosted our income, thanks to the collector who even bought a saree from us.”

For details, contact 09042634911

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyalur weavers Asathal Ariyalur Mathi handloom weaving community
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp