Home States Tamil Nadu

Ryots say Raja wrong on Annur industrial park land

Kumara Ravikumar, one of the coordinators of the struggle committee, said, “Raja said 2,000 acres belonging to private companies are available as a single land parcel, which is not true."

Published: 16th December 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nilgiris MP A Raja addressing media in Coimbatore on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The farmers’ struggle committee against Annur industrial park alleged that Nilgiris MP and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja had shared wrong information regarding the issue during his media interaction on Wednesday and announced that it would not give up the protest.

Kumara Ravikumar, one of the coordinators of the struggle committee, said, “Raja said 2,000 acres belonging to private companies are available as a single land parcel, which is not true. A Bengaluru-based company had bought around 1,200 acres in 1996-2000. Of this, 450 acres are under legal dispute. The company wanted to buy over 2,000 acres to establish an industrial estate, but people in the area opposed it. So the firm dropped its plan, and the land was not developed. Also, it’s not a single land parcel.”

Further, Ravikumar said the committee would not take part in any meetings convened by district officials on the issue. “Our only demand is that the project should be withdrawn completely,” he added. Meanwhile, farmers opened temporary offices in each of the 17 villages in Annur and Mettupalayam talks, where 3,731 acres have been earmarked for acquisition. Farmers said they opened temporary offices to monitor government officials and prevent them from meeting villagers to acquire land. Sources said farmers urged police personnel who visited the villages to enter their details in a register. 

Collector GS Sameeran said, “We called for a meeting of all stakeholders on December 13. Ninety-four people from Annur attended it. The SP and I explained to them the GO for Land Acquisition for TIDCO, RFTLAAR Act 2013 provisions and also the intent of the government.” Sources said the participants, however, did not accept the explanation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Raja Nilgiris MP Annur industrial park land
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp