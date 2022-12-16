School Education Minister inaugurates 'Friends of Library' scheme

Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the 'Friends of Library' scheme worth Rs 56.25 lakh in the district on Thursday.

During the inauguration, the minister briefed the significance of reading and emphasised on how there is no substitute for reading.  

"Under the scheme, 25 books will be given to five 'Friends of Library' for a period of 15 days. The books, once they've been read, can then be exchanged amongst the five persons. The scheme, which will include a total of 12,500 volunteers, is an investment towards building an intellectual generation. Our aim is to achieve at least 15 lakh subscribers," he said.    

Minister for food and civil supplies R Sakkarapani, in his address, appealed to the students and public to make the best use of the opportunity.

School education commissioner K Nandhakumar, Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme director K Elambahavath and Directorate of Public Libraries joint director C Amuthavalli were also present at the inaugural event.

