SP warns fisherfolk against smuggling ganja in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: As part of his district-wide tour to create awareness on the prevention of drug peddling, Superintendent of Police (SP) L Balaji Saravanan visited the Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Thursday. He has also released a dedicated phone number -- 83000 14567 -- for the public to report matters regarding the circulation of drugs. The Thoothukudi fishing harbour is a vibrant business hub along the beach road with a fleet of over 250 fishing vessels. Daily transactions amounting to over Rs 1 crore are conducted at the harbour. It may be noted that several lakhs of rupees worth of contraband consignments, including ganja, had been recently seized at sea from Indian fishing vessels. While inspecting the harbour premises, the SP interacted with the fishermen and created awareness about the ill effects of ganja addiction and its illicit trade. He also discussed with the fisheries officials about measures to prevent contraband entry into the harbour. Meanwhile, Balaji issued a press statement stating that as many as 263 people, including 14 POCSO case suspects and 42 drug peddlers, have been detained under the Goondas Act.