TN: Keep cops who tortured farmer away from probe, says Madras HC

Justice G Chandrasekharan passed the orders when a petition filed by Karthikeyan, relative of the deceased Sembulingam, came up for hearing.

Published: 16th December 2022 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that the police personnel allegedly involved in the torture of an Ariyalur farmer leading to his death, were kept away from the investigation team.

Justice G Chandrasekharan passed the orders when a petition filed by Karthikeyan, relative of the deceased Sembulingam, came up for hearing. The counsel for the petitioner K Balu told the court that the Vikkiramangalam police registered a case of suspicious death and only a sub-inspector was conducting investigations.

The government advocate Santhosh said a fair probe will be conducted, and investigations were progressing well. He also filed the post-mortem report. The petitioner alleged a police team led by Inspector Velusamy barged into the house of the deceased on November 25 while searching for his son-in-law in connection with a case.

They allegedly assaulted Sembulingam and his relatives. The farmer then died in private hospital in Tiruchy on December 5. The matter was adjourned to December 22 for further hearing.

