Civic body chief’s husband hindering administration in Tenkasi

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: The Town Panchayats Administration has begun an inquiry, following several complaints by Alangalum councillors alleging the DMK woman chairman’s husband’s interference in the day-to-day activities of the panchayat administration.

According to sources, seven of the 15 councillors had submitted a petition with Collector P Akash on Monday against the panchayat council chairman M Sudha and husband A Mohanlal. “To prove their allegations, they also submitted video footage in which Mohanlal is seen quarrelling with the town panchayat’s executive officer (EO) Poothapandi on the Tirunelveli - Tenkasi highway road, stating that he is representing his wife. He is also seen impeding the works of sanitary workers against the EO’s order. In another video, Mohanlal is seen sitting inside the panchayat office holding a discussion with two persons,” sources said.

In their petitions to the commissioner of town panchayats and the collector, councillors SN Subash Chandra Bose, VS Ganesan, and L Babitha Lingavel Raja alleged that hundreds of applications for building approval, tax collection, drinking water supply, water pipeline laying for new connections, road construction, and sanitary works have been pending due to Mohanlal’s interference.

“The tender invitation process for many works have also been put on hold as Mohanlal demands bribe for everything. He even comes in an inebriated state to the office and does not allow the staff to work. Moreover, he also sells LED lights, copper wire, and motor spare parts belonging to the panchayat to a shop in Tirunelveli.”

Alleging that Mohanlal has been swindling the panchayat’s money as salary to some contract workers, the councillors demanded installation of a biometric attendance system and crediting of workers’ salaries to their bank accounts.

When contacted, Poothapandi confirmed Mohanlal’s argument with him and said the collector has directed town panchayat’s assistant director Kannan to conduct an inquiry. Kannan said Sudha has been instructed to not allow her husband to perform any of her duties. Sudha refused to comment on the issue.

