In 2022, number of No-Scalpel vasectomies drops by 72 in TN

Four districts Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi haven’t performed even one surgery during this period, so far, said health department officials.

Published: 17th December 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Only 278 men underwent the No-Scalpel Vasectomy, a type of elective surgical procedure for male sterilisation, compared to last year’s 350, during the same period. This comes even after the state’s fortnightly special campaign from November 21 to December 4 had been extended till December 20.  

Dr VP Hari Sundari, Family Welfare Director, said, recently the state asked the Union Health Ministry to extend the campaign till December end due to the monsoon. A few other states also asked for an extension, and are awaiting responses. He said, the department is yet to analyse reasons behind the poor response.

M Ramachandran, Deputy Director, Information, Education and Communication, Family Welfare, mentioned the campaign was extended till December 20 last year too. The Health and Family Welfare Department planned activities to raise awareness during the fortnight including sensitising eligible partners to adopt NSV.

In 2020-21, around 25,834 were performed in the government institutions in the state, said Health and Family Welfare Department data. Of this, only 0.3 % (689) of men underwent vasectomies, including conventional vasectomy. The same year, 99.6 % (2,25,145) female sterilisations were performed.

Officials attributed this disparity in numbers to misconceptions. Women don’t allow men to undergo NSV as they believe that they do hard work after it, said officials.

