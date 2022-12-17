Madras HC slaps Rs 1.5 lakh cost on couple for misusing habeas corpus

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday imposed Rs 1.5 lakh cost on a couple for misusing the habeas corpus. A Bench of justices G Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan passed the order against C Usha and husband O Chowdi of Madurai.

Usha had filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that her husband was kidnapped by a man, on whose property the couple was running a hotel. She alleged that the man had been compelling them to vacate and had also threatened them with death.

However, when the case was heard on Friday, it was revealed that Chowdi had returned home and the same was not intimated to the court.

Criticising the couple for abusing the process of law and misusing the habeas corpus jurisdiction, the judges directed them to pay Rs 1.5 lakh cost to the High Court Legal Services Authority within a month.

