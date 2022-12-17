Home States Tamil Nadu

No plans to install wind energy project in coastal areas, says Union Minister RK Singh

The response came after MP Kanimozhi asked if the Centre has proposed schemes that will allow government institutions to tap wind energy, particularly in coastal areas.

Published: 17th December 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Power Minister RK Singh

Union Power Minister RK Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  In response to Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi's questions regarding the expansion of wind and solar energy to government and aided institutions, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said that the Centre does not have a specific scheme at present that allows government institutions to set up wind energy projects. In his written reply to the parliamentarian, Singh also added that wind power projects in the country are set up mostly by developers based on techno-economic viability. 

The response came after MP Kanimozhi recently raised an unstarred questionnaire to the ministry of renewable energy asking if the Centre has proposed schemes that will allow government institutions to tap wind energy, particularly in coastal areas.

To the query about proposals for expanding solar panel installations at government and aided institutions, the minister positively said that they are being implemented under Rooftop Solar Programme Ph-II and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PMKUSUM).

To another question, if the Centre has planned to provide subsidies or tax exemption on renewable energy instruments for educational institutions, the minister said that there are no such proposals as of now.

Replying to Kanimozhi's question on whether the Union government has any plan to provide subsidy or tax exemption on renewable energy instruments for educational institutions, the minister said that there are no such proposals as of now.

Comments

