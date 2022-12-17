Only sports during PE class, says TN Education Minister

By Express News Service

ERODE: Teachers should not take subjects during Physical Education periods, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday.

Addressing media after inaugurating a training camp for volunteer teachers, under the New Bharat Literacy Programme 2022-2027, the minister said, “Physical Education period is meant for students to play.

Teachers should not take other subjects during sports classes. If this happens, action will be taken,” adding, steps are being taken to hone sports skills of students. “We will work closely with the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development for the welfare of students, “ the minister added.

Further, Mahesh said the government is actively working to control drug abuse which was not the case in the last 10 years. “The chief minister is serious about making Tamil Nadu a drug-free state,” he added.

