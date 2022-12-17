Public stress for speed breakers on the New colony road in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The residents of new colony (Puthu Gramam) have urged Thoothukudi corporation authorities to establish speed breakers on the new colony-Kamaraj college road, following repeated incidents of road accidents. The civic body had removed the speed breakers during renovation and failed to put them back, they added. The new colony road connecting to Kamaraj college was renovated six months ago. "Though the stretch is narrow, it is the main crossroad for the densely populated residential areas of Sankar Nagar, New colony, Vannar street, West Shanmugapuram, Poldenpuram, and Bunglow street. G veterinary hospital and Sivanthakulam municipal middle school are situated on this stretch and remain busy around the clock. Moreover, it is the main route for the buses and other heavy vehicles plying on the Tiruchendur road to reach the old bus stand," residents stated, adding that the two-km stretch had speed breakers earlier but was not re-installed when the road was renovated. Raja, a resident, said frequent accidents occur in the street due to the fast movement of vehicles. "The speed breakers were in front of the Perumal temple and a government veterinary hospital before the road was renovated," he said. Recently, a college girl was hit by a racing bike and she escaped narrowly, recalled another resident. The road contractor had failed to lay the speed breakers again at the necessary places, said an official.