Siddha doctors seek promotion scheme similar to allopathic practitioners in TN 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a recent order, directed TN health secretary to convene a meeting to come up with a scheme to provide promotions to government Siddha medical practitioners.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order while disposing of a joint petition filed by 13 Assistant Siddha Medical Officers who sought time-bound promotion and dynamic assured career progression similar to that is offered to allopathic practitioners. The judge noted that the ‘dynamic assured career progression’ was introduced after TN Government Doctors Association complained to the government that due to lack of adequate promotions, stagnation is prevailing at various levels.

He agreed with the government counsel’s argument that the said scheme cannot be applied to Siddha doctors, as vacancies for allopathic doctors are higher than that of Siddha doctors. However, he opined that the core issue cannot be ignored as the petitioners are also government doctors.

Pointing out a judgment passed by the Supreme Court last year, in which it had observed that AYUSH doctors and those working under Central Health Services (CHS) render service to patients and they should not be discriminated against, the judge opined that the State is obliged to introduce a scheme to ensure promotional opportunities are available for Siddha doctors working under it.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a recent order, directed TN health secretary to convene a meeting to come up with a scheme to provide promotions to government Siddha medical practitioners. Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order while disposing of a joint petition filed by 13 Assistant Siddha Medical Officers who sought time-bound promotion and dynamic assured career progression similar to that is offered to allopathic practitioners. The judge noted that the ‘dynamic assured career progression’ was introduced after TN Government Doctors Association complained to the government that due to lack of adequate promotions, stagnation is prevailing at various levels. He agreed with the government counsel’s argument that the said scheme cannot be applied to Siddha doctors, as vacancies for allopathic doctors are higher than that of Siddha doctors. However, he opined that the core issue cannot be ignored as the petitioners are also government doctors. Pointing out a judgment passed by the Supreme Court last year, in which it had observed that AYUSH doctors and those working under Central Health Services (CHS) render service to patients and they should not be discriminated against, the judge opined that the State is obliged to introduce a scheme to ensure promotional opportunities are available for Siddha doctors working under it.