Three arrested in Tiruppur for bid to sell eight-month-old baby

Published: 17th December 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Krishnagiri police arrested three persons, including the mother of an eight-month-old boy for attempting to sell the baby to a couple in Tiruppur.

According to police, P Venkatesan (41) from Madhepatti lodged a complaint stating that his wife Dhanalakshmi (27) had allegedly lost her baby at the Krishnagiri New bus stand. After receiving the complaint, sub-inspector Chandru and constable Thirumoorthi from the Krishnagiri police station reviewed the CCTV footage from the bus stand and found that Dhanalakhsmi had not lost the baby but she gave the baby to another woman on her own accord.

Commenting on the incident, District Child protection Officer Sivagandhi, said, “After investigation, the police found that Dhanalakshmi had got in touch with U Sumathi (37) from Perumanallur village in Tiruppur via social media. Sumathi and her husband S Udhaya (32) were unable to have a baby and Sumathi found out during interacting with social media that Dhanalakshmi already had two children and she was not keen on having the third baby.

Sumathi then offered to purchase the new baby for money, following which Sumathi arrived in Krishnagiri and purchased the boy after paying Rs 24,500. The police along with our team went to Tiruppur and recovered the boy and arrested Undhaya and Sumathi.” “The baby has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and is in good health. The police has also recovered the Rs 24,500 paid for the purchase,” she said.

