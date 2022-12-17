TNSTC conductor insults woman passenger, suspended

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The conductor of a TNSTC town bus was suspended on Friday for allegedly insulting a woman passenger who boarded the vehicle wrongly and was returning in the same by availing of the free travel scheme.

According to sources, a woman passenger on Thursday boarded a town bus plying between Thanjavur and Tirukkarugavur at Melattur stop mistaking it for one going to Thanjavur. As the bus reached Tirukkarugavur she realised her mistake and returned in the same bus to Thanjavur.

Ramesh Kumar (43) of Veeramancheri, who was the conductor, asked her why she did not board the bus to Thanjavur from Melattur itself and remarked that she was frequenting in it as travel was free for women.

The conversation was recorded on a mobile phone and the clip went viral, sources added. Following this the management of TNSTC Kumbakonam Limited on Friday ordered for Kumar’s suspension.

