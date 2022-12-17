TNSTC suspends driver for misconduct in Dindigul

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: TNSTC managing director of Madurai region has suspended a driver, S Murugesan, for negligence of duty and allegedly spreading false propaganda against the management on December 14. The driver was working at the lower camp branch. On January 21, 2016, he stopped the bus at the RTO instead of Dindigul bus stand. Similarly, on August 6, 2016, he rammed a motorcycle and caused the death of two persons. Following this, on June 28 2017 and May 25 2018, he carelessly drove the bus,” said MD A Arumugam. He further said on December 13, Murugesan was assigned to operate Triuchy-Kumuli bus. However, he went to Dindigul and operated the bus till lower camp. “The bus route was assigned to T Kannan the next day, but Murugesan prevented Kannan and operated the bus independently. Then, he took the bus to the RTO office and the collector’s office providing false information to the media. The disciplinary action has been taken for the above actions,” added Arumugam.