Won’t acquire farm land for industrial park, says TN; protesters ask govt to junk project 

An official release from the state industries department on Friday said only 1,630 acres of arid land owned by private establishments would be acquired for the park.

CHENNAI:  Following widespread opposition by farmers and opposition parties, the state government on Friday said farm lands will not be acquired for setting up an industrial park in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks of Coimbatore district.  

An official release from the state industries department on Friday said only 1,630 acres of arid land owned by private establishments would be acquired for the park. As per the original order issued by the government on October 10, the park was to come up on 3,862 acres. 

Meanwhile, a struggle committee formed against the industrial park urged the government to declare the whole Annur area as protected agricultural zone and not to implement the project even on private land. On Friday, a large number of farmers from Annur taluk gathered in Coimbatore city against the project. Kumara Ravikumar, coordinator of the struggle committee, said they would not allow any industrial unit to come up in Annur even on private land and would not call off their protest until the project is completely withdrawn. 

“We thank Nilgiris MP A Raja for his efforts and government’s announcement that agricultural land would not be acquired for the park. But we want the project to be cancelled for two reasons --- the land areas belonging to private companies do not make up a single parcel and pollution by industrial units will ruin agriculture land,” Ravikumar said.

The government release on Friday said if farmers come forward to give their land wholeheartedly for the park, they will be given satisfactory compensation. Only those factories that do not pollute groundwater and air would be allowed to be set up at the park, the release said.

‘Industrial complex would create more jobs’

The press release also said that the government wanted to establish an industrial complex in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks to attract new investments to boost industrial growth of Coimbatore district and create more job opportunities for the youth in the state. Reacting to the government’s announcement on Friday, BJP state president K Annamalai thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for listening to the demands of the BJP and farmers. He also said the BJP would continue to raise its voice for the rights of all sections of the people.

