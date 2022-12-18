ARL Sundaresan posted new ASG for Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior advocate A R L Sundaresan has been appointed as the union government’s Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for the Madras High Court. As per a release from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, the appointments committee of cabinet has approved the appointment. Sundaresan, son of former SC judge AR Lakshmanan, will hold the office for three years or until further orders. After completing law degree from Madras Law College, he enrolled as a lawyer in 1990. With over 32 years of experience in the profession, he has practised in original side, constitutional law, administrative law, civil appellate side, criminal side, taxation, company jurisdiction and environmental law in the Madras HC’s principal and Madurai benches. He also served as standing counsel for AICTE, TN Dr MGR Medical University and Alagappa University. Sundaresan was designated as a senior advocate in 2006. Meanwhile, incumbent ASG R Shan-karanarayanan has been re-designated as ASG South Zone.