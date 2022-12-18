BJP TN chief seeks fresh GO for proposed industrial park in Annur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after the state government issued a statement notifying that they won’t acquire the 2,232 acres of farming lands in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks for the proposed industrial park, BJP state president K Annamalai urged the state government to release a fresh GO stating the same.

“In a statement issued by the BJP party on Friday, the state government has agreed that out of 3,862 acres earmarked for industrial park in both taluks, it will acquire only 1,630 acres of private land and has ensured that it won’t acquire the farming lands. The government has realised that industries should not destroy the farmlands,”Annamalai said in Coimbatore.

“Around 48,000 acres of land has already been earmarked for construction of industrial estate in the state and proposals have been sent to the central government regarding construction of estate there. We urge the government to set up a industrial estate in southern Tamil Nadu so that more employment opportunities can be created,” he said.

Responding to a social media post which alleged that his wrist watch is worth Rs 3.5 lakh, the former IPS officer said that out of 500 watches that have been produced by the Dassault Aviation, his is the 149th and the watches are made of Rafeal parts.

He further said that the multiple arrests made by the National Investigation Agency in the Kottaimedu car blast case shows that the home secretary is ‘functioning properly’.Speaking about the alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that an alliance will be announced soon. He added that there is no problem between the AIADMK and BJP parties.

