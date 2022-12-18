Home States Tamil Nadu

Complete probe in Thoothukudi custodial torture case within two months, HC tells CB-CID

However, Mohamed objected to the plea pointing out that this is the second time the agency is seeking time extension.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the CB-CID to complete the probe into the alleged custodial torture of a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver M Habeeb Mohamed by Arumuganeri police in Thoothukudi in 2020, within two months. Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup gave the direction in a petition filed by the CB-CID seeking extension of time to complete the investigation saying they still need to inquire into the medical treatment records of the victim.

However, Mohamed objected to the plea pointing out that this is the second time the agency is seeking time extension. The court, at the time of ordering CB-CID probe in July 2021, had directed the investigation officer to complete the investigation in six months and the said the time limit was later extended by the court based on the agency's request, Mohamed's counsel pointed out. Once again, the investigation officer is seeking time which is nothing but an attempt to delay the filing of the charge sheet, he alleged.

Hearing the submissions, Justice Kurup suo motu impleaded the additional director general of police, CBCID, and directed him to nominate a senior officer not below the rank of superintendent of police to supervise the investigation and see to it that it proceeds on a day-to-day basis and is completed within two months. If the nominated officer finds that a fair probe is not being conducted in the case, the investigation officer can be changed, the judge further said.

According to Mohamed's petition, on June 9, 2020, he was intercepted by two women police personnel for not wearing a mask and was taken to Arumuganeri police station where he was beaten up by some of the police personnel using blue plastic pipes. Due to the injuries, he developed several medical complications and had to undergo dialysis, he claimed. He further alleged that the accused police personnel threatened him and his family at every step of medical treatment to prevent him from revealing the reasons behind the injuries, Mohamed said, adding that he was able to reveal the truth only after the intervention of NGOs and legal services authorities.

