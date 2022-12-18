Elephant found dead at Kumari private estate in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: A male elephant was found dead at a private rubber estate in Kattuva Maruthamparai area in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. Sources said the dead animal was found near Pathukani area around 30 metres away from Kalial range. Two veterinarians in the presence representatives of local body and village tribal committee conducted the postmortem. A senior officer said there are no electric wires in the area and the elephant’s tusks were intact. The cause of death would be revealed after getting postmortem file.
