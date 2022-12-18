Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant found dead at Kumari private estate in Kanniyakumari

A male  elephant was found dead at a private rubber estate in Kattuva Maruthamparai area in Kanniyakumari on Saturday.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

The carcass of a three-month-old female elephant calf was found near Dasanali village under Talcher forest range on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A male elephant was found dead at a private rubber estate in Kattuva Maruthamparai area in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. Sources said the dead animal was found near Pathukani area around 30 metres away from Kalial range. Two veterinarians in the presence representatives of local body and village tribal committee conducted the postmortem. A senior officer said there are no electric wires in the area and the elephant’s tusks were intact. The cause of death would be revealed after getting postmortem file.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant Kanniyakumari Maruthamparai
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp