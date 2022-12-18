Home States Tamil Nadu

Golden jubilee of telescope celebrated in TN's Tirupathur

In addition to producing scientific results, the telescopes have aided in training optical astronomers, read a press note.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Vainu Bappu Observatory celebrated the golden jubilee of its 40-inch optical telescope here at Kavalur in Tirupathur district | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: The Vainu Bappu observatory celebrated the golden jubilee of its 40-inch optical telescope at Kavalur in Tirupathur district on Friday. It was installed in 1972 and comes with a mirror with a diameter of 102 cm.

The 50th celebrations also witnessed a talk, wherein the retired staff of the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Institute of Astrophysics, which runs the observatory as one of its field stations, shared their experience of having worked with the telescope. Set up in 1964, the observatory houses several telescopes, the largest of which is 93-inches. It was set up in 1986 and inaugurated by former PM the late Rajiv Gandhi. In addition to producing scientific results, the telescopes have aided in training optical astronomers, read a press note.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Golden jubilee of telescope
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp