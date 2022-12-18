Madras HC sees red as corporation sits on order to remove encroachments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising justices S Vaidyanathan and R Hemalatha expressed dissatisfaction over the inaction on the part of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officers in removing encroachments despite orders from the court. Hearing a contempt-of-court petition filed by P Ravindra Ram, the bench directed the respondents to submit the names of the GCC officers who held relevant posts in Zone IV when the orders were issued. The contempt petition was filed seeking action against GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, executive engineer of zone IV Radhakrishnan and assistant engineer Parthiban for wilful disobedience of the orders of the high court in a 2020 writ petition for removal of encroachment on public road at Balakrishnan Street, Nehru Nagar in Erukkancherry, North Chennai.The petitioner said the court had ordered the removal of encroachments made by Sathyanathan and Chitra and subsequently, the GCC issued a lock-and-seal notice but no follow up action was taken. Expressing “dissatisfaction over the inaction” on the part of the respondents 2 and 3, the bench directed issuance of statutory notice to them, returnable in four weeks. Asking the counsel for GCC to furnish the names of the officials who were holding the relevant posts when the court passed orders in September 21, 2020, the bench directed the petitioner to implead them as party respondents in the contempt case. The matter was posted to January 5, 2023.