Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC sees red as corporation sits on order to remove encroachments

The petitioner said the court had ordered the removal of encroachments made by Sathyanathan and Chitra and subsequently, the GCC issued a lock-and-seal notice but no follow up action was taken.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising justices S Vaidyanathan and R Hemalatha expressed dissatisfaction over the inaction on the part of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officers in removing encroachments despite orders from the court. Hearing a contempt-of-court petition filed by P Ravindra Ram, the bench directed the respondents to submit the names of the GCC officers who held relevant posts in Zone IV when the orders were issued.

The contempt petition was filed seeking action against GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, executive engineer of zone IV Radhakrishnan and assistant engineer Parthiban for wilful disobedience of the orders of the high court in a 2020 writ petition for removal of encroachment on public road at Balakrishnan Street, Nehru Nagar in Erukkancherry, North Chennai.The petitioner said the court had ordered the removal of encroachments made by Sathyanathan and Chitra and subsequently, the GCC issued a lock-and-seal notice but no follow up action was taken.

Expressing “dissatisfaction over the inaction” on the part of the respondents 2 and 3, the bench directed issuance of statutory notice to them, returnable in four weeks. Asking the counsel for GCC to furnish the names of the officials who were holding the relevant posts when the court passed orders in September 21, 2020, the bench directed the petitioner to implead them as party respondents in the contempt case. The matter was posted to January 5, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court GCC encroachments
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp