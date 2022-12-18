Madurai farmers asked to choose regulatory markets for better profit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The agriculture marketing department has asked farmers to bring their yield to the regulatory market for getting a better price for their yield through the secret auction. A secret auction was held on Friday in Thirumangalam regulatory market for the sale of crops such as maize, green grams and other millets. Jaya, a farmer from Kulathuwaipatti village, brought 266 kg of maize, which was auctioned at the regular sale hall. It received the highest price at Rs 37.25 per kg and the total produce was sold at a sum of Rs 9,909. A farmer from Lalapuram village brought 2,501 kg of green gram which was sold at Rs 1,79,889. The maximum price wasRs 72.50 per kg and the minimum price of Rs 71 per kg. Under the orders of the agriculture minister and senior officials from the department, actions are being taken towards promoting regulatory markets for farmers for getting higher profit. "If more farmers are showing interest, the Thirumangalam Regulatory Market can be linked to Electronic National Agricultural Market (eNAM). Farmers can get details from agriculture business department officials," said sources.