Home States Tamil Nadu

National Minorities Rights Day: TN CM extends greetings

It is the aim of Dravidian-model governance to ensure all rights to all sections of the society irrespective of their caste, creed and linguistic origins.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of minority communities in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the National Minorities Rights Day. A commemoration event will be held at Madurai American College on Sunday. Stalin said the contribution of minorities to the overall educational, economic and industrial growth of Tamil Nadu has been enormous. I thank them for their contributions to the Tamil language and literature, and the Dravidian culture. It is the aim of Dravidian-model governance to ensure all rights to all sections of the society irrespective of their caste, creed and linguistic origins. Minority communities are residing safely in Tamil Nadu without being subjected to threats,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Minorities Rights Day Minorities Stalin
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp