National Minorities Rights Day: TN CM extends greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of minority communities in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the National Minorities Rights Day. A commemoration event will be held at Madurai American College on Sunday. Stalin said the contribution of minorities to the overall educational, economic and industrial growth of Tamil Nadu has been enormous. I thank them for their contributions to the Tamil language and literature, and the Dravidian culture. It is the aim of Dravidian-model governance to ensure all rights to all sections of the society irrespective of their caste, creed and linguistic origins. Minority communities are residing safely in Tamil Nadu without being subjected to threats,” he added.

