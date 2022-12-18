Over 76,000 defective meters hurting TANGEDCO income

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as TANGEDCO is reeling under a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, it has now come to light that as many as 76,464 EB meters of the corporation are defective and this has been affecting their income generation. As per data from the corporation accessed by TNIE, among the 12 circles, Chennai South tops the list with 17,767 defective meters, followed by Thanjavur (9,255) and Vellore (8,809) as on December 12.

Thousands of consumers in the state had received whopping electricity bill charges as a result of a lack of single-phase and three-phase meters over the last few months. Parthiban (42), a resident of Pallikaranai in Chennai, told TNIE that the electricity meter at his house has been malfunctioning for the last couple of months.

Meanwhile, he received an average bill of Rs 2,500 which was calculated based on his previous power consumption. However, he said he was being overcharged since he didn’t use the air-conditioner or other appliances last month owing to low mercury levels. “Moreover, I stayed at my sister’s house in Coimbatore for over 15 days last month. Why should I pay such a huge amount?” he asked.

Parthiban’s has not been a lone case. Velachery resident K Mariappan laments that his meter has no display. “I had informed about this to a TANGEDCO employee when he came to take meter reading several weeks ago. But, no action has been taken yet,” he added.

A senior TANGEDCO officer told TNIE that for the period that a meter is defective, the billing software takes the average of two consecutive bimonthly bills and generates the charge.“So, the only option is to replace the defective meter. However, we are facing a shortage of meters. This has also been affecting our revenue generation. Once the smart meter system reading is adopted, these kinds of issues can be rectified immediately,” the officer added.

