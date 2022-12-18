Pass Emigration Act for welfare of migrants: TN Minister Gingee KS Masthan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A function held to commemorate the International Migrant Workers Day (December 18), and presided over by Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee KS Masthan on Saturday urged the union government to immediately pass the long-pending Emigration Act with a view to safeguarding migrant workers.

The National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM) and the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust in Thondi jointly organised the function. It was stressed during the meeting that Indian missions abroad must intervene to facilitate the power of attorney procedures prior to initiating any return procedures for workers, who have not received their due wages or benefits.

The union government was also urged to set up an online complaint mechanism, a walk-in option, and a 24-hour helpline. Migrant workers must be allowed to file grievances even in the absence of formal employment documentation, as the employer may have refused to provide it, a statement with regard to the function read.

NDWM coordinator S Valarmathi said many labourers who had filed complaints against employers for delaying salaries when the pandemic began over two years ago have still not received justice. “The justice mechanisms are too slow and insufficient to address the huge number of complaints. It is in this context that we highlight our demand for a mechanism that delivers justice without delay,” she added.

The issue of ‘wage theft’ has received global attention. Even in the recently-adopted progress declaration of the first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), the issue of wage theft was recognised in paragraphs 8 and 28. Ramanathapuram MP K Nawaz Kani, Tiruvadanai MLA R Karumanikam, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-resident Tamils Deputy director K Ramesh and others took part in the event, the release added.

