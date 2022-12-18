Proceed with Karur vice chairman election but don't publish results: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state election commission to proceed with the vice chairman election for Karur district panchayat, which is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, but not to publish the results until further orders. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar also directed the returning officer to ensure that the entire election process is videographed and to file a report on December 22.



The directions were issued on Friday on a petition filed by one of the ward members, S Thiruvikka, seeking appointment of a retired HC or district judge to monitor the said election. He alleged that the ruling party was making an attempt to get its own candidates to win the election.



But the additional advocate general, appearing on behalf of the government, argued that the allegations were unfounded. The standing counsel representing the state election commission also assured that the election process would be videographed and there is no necessity to appoint the district judge to supervise the election. Recording this, the judges issued the above directions. The petitioner's counsel sought police protection for the petitioner but the judges said it is open to him to approach the officials concerned.

