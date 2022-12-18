Home States Tamil Nadu

Rangasamy took no step for Puducherry statehood, accuses V Narayanasamy

"Rangasamy also skipped the all-party delegation, which called on the PM to grant Puducherry statehood,” Narayanasamy said.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accused Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy of not taking any concrete step towards securing statehood for the Union Territory (UT), adding that the latter only “lamented” about it.

Narayanasamy read out AINRC’s election manifesto and said neither in 2011, when Rangasamy came to power riding on the promise of statehood for the UT, nor in his two-year tenure as the CM, has he taken any measure to secure Puducherry’s statehood.  

“Though the Narayansamy-led Congress government took steps to secure statehood after realising that its earlier stand of statehood with a special category status was unachievable,  Rangasamy, along with BJP and AIADMK leaders, boycotted the all-party meeting I convened. Rangasamy also skipped the all-party delegation, which called on the PM to grant Puducherry statehood,” Narayanasamy said.

