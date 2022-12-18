RDO warns school against inhumane treatment of kids in TN

Home States Tamil Nadu

According to sources, students at the private school in Elambalur Road are punished for trivial reasons and teachers do not provide time for them to even consume food and water.

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: In the wake of complaints of inhumane treatment being meted out to students, Perambalur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Niramathi on Saturday inspected the private higher secondary school under question and instructed the management to ensure that norms for student welfare are upheld.

According to sources, students at the private school in Elambalur Road are punished for trivial reasons and teachers do not provide time for them to even consume food and water. The parent of one of the students recently submitted a petition against the school’s alleged treatment with the chief minister’s special cell.  Subsequently, a team of officials led by Perambalur RDO inspected the school and held inquiries on Saturday.

