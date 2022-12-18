Home States Tamil Nadu

TN CM Stalin reminisces his ‘29C bus days’ at school alumni meet

MCC Association Chairman KM Mammen, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and school headmaster and correspondent GJ Manohar at the OSA REUNION. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday went down memory lane about his ‘29C days’ and how he walked to Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School in Chetpet.

Attending the Old Students Association’s reunion, Stalin said, “I used to walk to Stella Maris College to board 29C city bus and get down at Sterling Road and walk a few kilometres to reach my school. There were many reasons for walking to my school then, and that cannot be revealed now,” he said sporting a smile on his face and looking at those sitting around him. On hearing this, the students cheered loudly, as near Sterling Road, there are many educational institutions, including Women’s Christian College.

Stalin also recalled that during his school days, his father, M Karunanidhi, was the transport minister. “But I never showed off as a son of a minister. My teachers and my friends here knew that well,” he added.

Thanking his friends who are former students of this school for extending their welfare assistance to their alma mater, the chief minister said, former students should do all possible help to their schools. “I will be launching an initiative for this purpose on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government on December 19,” he added.

