TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews departmental works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday took stock of the functioning of his departments and the major schemes that are under implementation. During the meeting, he reviewed the reports from district-level monitoring officers on implementing the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, CM in Your Constituency, CM’s Innovation Scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, breakfast scheme for students, All Villages Anna Marumalarchi Thittam and Pudhumai Penn scheme among others. He was also briefed about the uses of data-driven governance. Special Programmes Implementation Secretary T Udhayachandran, Special Secretary of TN Skill Development Corporation S Nagarajan, Managing Director J Innocent Divya and others took part in the meeting.

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday took stock of the functioning of his departments and the major schemes that are under implementation. During the meeting, he reviewed the reports from district-level monitoring officers on implementing the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, CM in Your Constituency, CM’s Innovation Scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, breakfast scheme for students, All Villages Anna Marumalarchi Thittam and Pudhumai Penn scheme among others. He was also briefed about the uses of data-driven governance. Special Programmes Implementation Secretary T Udhayachandran, Special Secretary of TN Skill Development Corporation S Nagarajan, Managing Director J Innocent Divya and others took part in the meeting.