Will Union govt be ready to talk about its achievements, TN minister challenges BJP

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK has the guts to talk about the achievements of the MK Stalin led government, but will BJP be ready to show the achievements of Narendra Modi led Union government," asked minister Geetha Jeevan during a public meeting held to mark K Anbazhagan's centenary birth anniversary at Chidambaranagar bus stop.



Speaking on the occasion, Geetha Jeevan said the DMK's late stalwart Perasiriyar remained uncompromised in his rationality and defied dominant forces to redeem the lost rights of the people of Tamil Nadu for the past five decades. Without knowing his long cherished history and contributions, people who have just mushroomed a day ago are speaking like clowns, she added.



Taking a dig at the Union government, Geetha Jeevan said, "The BJP's achievements are limited to unemployment, curtailing people's rights and selling the public sector to private entities. CM MK Stain has been working for the welfare of all kinds of people which would earn us all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the parliamentary elections."

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK has the guts to talk about the achievements of the MK Stalin led government, but will BJP be ready to show the achievements of Narendra Modi led Union government," asked minister Geetha Jeevan during a public meeting held to mark K Anbazhagan's centenary birth anniversary at Chidambaranagar bus stop.Speaking on the occasion, Geetha Jeevan said the DMK's late stalwart Perasiriyar remained uncompromised in his rationality and defied dominant forces to redeem the lost rights of the people of Tamil Nadu for the past five decades. Without knowing his long cherished history and contributions, people who have just mushroomed a day ago are speaking like clowns, she added.Taking a dig at the Union government, Geetha Jeevan said, "The BJP's achievements are limited to unemployment, curtailing people's rights and selling the public sector to private entities. CM MK Stain has been working for the welfare of all kinds of people which would earn us all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the parliamentary elections."