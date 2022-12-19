Home States Tamil Nadu

FM Nirmala Sitharaman lays stone for Vaigai, unveils Nandavanam

The income tax departments in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and indirect taxes and customs in Chennai constructed 10 towers at the ‘Nandavanam’ at a cost of Rs 560 crore.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman laying the foundation stone for ‘Vaigai’ at Custom House in Chennai on Sunday | R Satish Babu

CHENNAI:  Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday inaugurated ‘Nandavanam’, the central revenue quarters of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBDT & CBIC) at Anna Nagar in Chennai. She also laid the foundation stone for ‘Vaigai’, a new office complex at the Custom House, here.

The income tax departments in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and indirect taxes and customs in Chennai constructed 10 towers at the ‘Nandavanam’ at a cost of Rs 560 crore. 532 units in the newly-constructed residential quarters belong to the income tax department, while 726 units belong to indirect taxes and customs. The union minister also inaugurated a micro forest named ‘Paimpozhil’ inside the Nandavanam campus.

According to a press release, the new office complex ‘Vaigai’ will have two basements for harbouring government agencies. It will be built at a cost of Rs 91.64 crore over an expanse of around 1.70 lakh sq.ft. Later in the evening, Sitharaman visited BJP state office in Kamalalayam and held discussions with party functionaries.

