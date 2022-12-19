Get into civil service at a young age: Tamil Nadu Governor tells aspirants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday urged the civil service aspirants to put in hardwork to achieve their mission as “their success will transform the society and will translate into the country’s comprehensive development”.

Addressing ‘Think to Dare’, a motivational conversation with the UPSC aspirants at Raj Bhavan, Ravi emphasised on the importance of reading newspapers and books that are less distracting. He said the aspirants should try to get into civil service at a young age so that they could reach more heights.

During the interaction with the aspirants, Ravi elaborated on various subjects of National Education Policy-2020, anti-terrorism, the significance of enhancing women’s empowerment, enrolment of Agniveers in defence sector, strategies of decision-making skills, Thirukkural’s role in intellectual wisdom, the need for critical thinking, India’s commitment to finding solutions for global warming, pandemic, and world crisis over climate change and mass destruction. He added the aspirants should set aside criticism and should learn from their setbacks.

