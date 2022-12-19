Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Neighbourhood Police’ to watch rowdy elements in Coimbatore

A senior police officer said, “Each policeman working at the station is assigned an area within their station’s limit.

Published: 19th December 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Police have introduced the ‘Neighbourhood Police’ initiative to receive inputs about anti-social activities by meeting the people regularly and to take prompt action on them. In this initiative, police personnel will be appointed as in charge of a particular area, where they have to talk with the people regularly.

A senior police officer said, “Each policeman working at the station is assigned an area within their station’s limit. We have already displayed their contact details in the respective areas, through which the public can contact them directly and address their issues without visiting the police station. Now we have provided them a set of visiting cards containing the details of the station, area in-charge officer, and night patrol team with their contact details, so that they can distribute it to the people in their respective areas. This drive began on a trial basis in September and now it has been launched officially.”

“If the in-charge officers fail to address complaints, the assistant commissioners of the range can be contacted using the details given on the card. Further, the cyber crime helpline 1930 is also mentioned in the card,” the official added.

“Based on their alerts we will take action. It is an attempt to develop a cordial relationship between the public and the police. The in-charge officers are asked to meet residents in person and to hand over their visiting card to the public,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Neighbourhood Police
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp