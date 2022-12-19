‘Neighbourhood Police’ to watch rowdy elements in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police have introduced the ‘Neighbourhood Police’ initiative to receive inputs about anti-social activities by meeting the people regularly and to take prompt action on them. In this initiative, police personnel will be appointed as in charge of a particular area, where they have to talk with the people regularly.

A senior police officer said, “Each policeman working at the station is assigned an area within their station’s limit. We have already displayed their contact details in the respective areas, through which the public can contact them directly and address their issues without visiting the police station. Now we have provided them a set of visiting cards containing the details of the station, area in-charge officer, and night patrol team with their contact details, so that they can distribute it to the people in their respective areas. This drive began on a trial basis in September and now it has been launched officially.”

“If the in-charge officers fail to address complaints, the assistant commissioners of the range can be contacted using the details given on the card. Further, the cyber crime helpline 1930 is also mentioned in the card,” the official added.

“Based on their alerts we will take action. It is an attempt to develop a cordial relationship between the public and the police. The in-charge officers are asked to meet residents in person and to hand over their visiting card to the public,” the officer added.

