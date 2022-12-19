Off the cuff: Data in ‘secure’ hands

By Express News Service

Data in ‘secure’ hands

Did you know Chennai tops the list of cities with the highest number of CCTVs? The cameras were installed across the city under a mega plan to make it safe and secure. But have you wondered what all can the police personnel do with the data? During a recent conversation, a senior police officer told TNIE that he is worried about the data that goes unchecked. He had come across some cops habitually bribed by vested interests for classified info on people and vehicles. Cops attached to police stations and the control-room staff get greased for sharing personal details. So much for the thought that the data is in safe hands.

Sand mafia in Palar

While sand thieves are busy at work in Palar River in Vellore, rumours fly thick and fast that journos are paid heavily to keep mum. The frustrated public is now angry with the district administration for not taking any action and putting an end to their routine. They wonder how the illegal acts go unhindered and unchecked in the district despite it being home to a senior minister in the cabinet.

Pressure tactics

Last week, a review meeting for top police officers of Coimbatore Range was held at Coimbatore, Officials from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Nilgiris took part the meeting, which was chaired by West Zone IG R Sudhakar. After the meeting, a private hospital announced in the meeting that they are going to provide blood pressure monitoring devices to all police stations to help police personnel to concentrate on their health. They introduced their service by checking the blood pressure for IG. Soon came a quip from a top official: “We are not responsible if IG has high blood pressure”. As it turned out, the device showed his blood pressure higher than normal.

Bulls’ eye!

Even if the ongoing court battle for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu lands a favourable verdict, this season would not be pleasing for four bull owners in Madurai district -- B Ponnambalarajadurai, A Thathu, S Lakshmi and P Ramasamy. This is because miscreants had stolen their bulls ahead of the season next month. The Madurai city and the police have run out of clues about the fate of the bulls. Will they be used in the taming sport? Time will tell.

Check the post

Two months after the transport department introduced online payment system for issuing temporary permits for vehicles from other states, the RTO check-posts at inter-state borders became redundant overnight. Each RTO check-post has now been given a monthly target. Over 70% of earnings for temporary permits and road tax come from private inter-state buses. Lazy vehicle inspectors who could not meet the target have invented a novel method of paying road tax for a few omnibuses on a credit basis. As a result, Uthukottai RTO in Tiruvallur district recently registered a collection of more than S30 lakh towards tax and TP fee from few Omni buses. Incidentally, “No Omni” enters AP through the Uthukottai check-post. It came to light that check-post authorities have paid the fee in advance and later collected it from the Omni bus owners.

(Contributed by Sahaya Novinston Lobo, Shyamsundar N, R Kirubakaran, Vignesh V, B Anbuselvan; compiled by Jayadev Mukundan)

