Only 1,752 posts feature in TNPSC planner for 2023

CHENNAI: As the state government is mulling major administrative reforms in managing various posts in group II, III and IV categories, new recruitment, except critical posts, has been frozen in many departments and public sector undertakings.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s annual planner which was released recently featured just 1,752 posts in 11 categories to be filled next year. Despite being brought under the ambit of TNPSC, vacancies in the state-owned statutory boards and PSU’s have not been notified in the planner. For the current year, the TNPSC planner, issued in December 2021, had 12,000 vacancies of which notifications were issued for nearly 11,000 posts as on December 15.

According to the planner, the TNPSC will not conduct exams for group I, II and IIA posts in 2023 and notification for group IV will be issued in November next year and exams will be conducted tentatively in February 2024. The number of vacancies in group IV has not been revealed.

If sources are to be believed, the government is mulling huge administrative reforms which include the merging of posts, creating a common cadre and outsourcing employees for group IV and III categories in various departments. “Besides, the fund crunch has also forced many departments to freeze recruitment for the year 2023,” they said.

In November, the state government formed a Human Resources Reforms Committee (HRRC) to examine the feasibility of empanelment of third-party agencies to outsource employees for certain categories. The committee comprising retired bureaucrats, an IT giant, a social activist and government officials was also tasked with examining the recruitment for assessment of output.

Later, following stiff opposition, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the terms of reference of HRRC will be reviewed. A TNPSC official said the annual planner was prepared based on the vacancy list recommended by the respective departments.

“Vacancies in various posts and requirements of the resources are studied by the respective departments. Administrative works including redefining certain roles and changing the category of the posts are yet to be completed by the departments,” explained the official.

In the meantime, job aspirants expressed huge disappointment over the TNPSC’s planner. E Sakthi from Theni, a job aspirant, said TNPSC is ill-equipped to conduct the exams. “As per the planner for 2022, the results of several exams should have been released before November. However, group IV exam results which were conducted in July are yet to be released,” he pointed out.

The DMK government in its election manifesto promised to fill 3.5 lakhs vacancies in government posts and assured to create 1.5 lakh new jobs. “The move will force many to drop preparations for competitive exams,” he said. As per TNPSC data, nearly 10 lakh candidates took up group IV exams and 9.5 lakh wrote group II exams this year.

“It is estimated that more than 25 lakh aspirants undergo preparations for TNPSC competitive exams (excluding TRB, TNUSRB and others) and 50% of them attend any one of the exams. However, vacancy for hardly 1,800 posts will demoralise the job aspirants,” said a Chennai-based TNPSC trainer. When contacted TNPSC’s secretary P Uma Maheswari refused to comment.

