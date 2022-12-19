'Over 100 guest lecturers didn't receive salary for the past two months'

By Express News Service

THENI: Over 100 guest lecturers from Government Arts and Science Colleges across the state didn't receive their salaries for the past two months as their names were not listed in the sanctioned staff strength which was announced by the higher education department.



The higher education department issued a GO listing out the sanctioned strength of teaching and non-teaching staff in 41 government arts and science colleges, which were earlier affiliated with universities and started issuing salaries for the colleges from October. The department further instructed the universities to pay salaries to non-sanctioned staff as well, but the colleges have allegedly failed to do so.



Speaking to TNIE, a guest lecturer from a government college in Andipatti, who comes under non-sanctioned strength, said that they are facing challenges to meet their day-to-day expenses and take care of their family, but the university authorities have turned a blind eye towards them.



Another guest lecturer, who belongs to sanctioned strength, said that colleges were reopened in the month of July and although they had worked for the whole month, the Madurai Kamaraj University failed to pay the last five days of salary to them. "Instead of the `20,000 salary, we were paid only `16,700. We urge the authorities to provide us with a salary for the remaining five days as well."



Responding to this issue, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education P Pon Muthuramalingam said that few University authorities did not submit the authorization for non-sanctioned strength of guest lecturers and once the details are sent, Directorate of Collegiate Education will reimburse the amount to the concerned universities.

