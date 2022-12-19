Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation mulls microchipping sterilised dogs to monitor health

While the civic body currently sterilises about 60 stray dogs every day, it is expected to go up to 120 a day with two more animal birth control centres (ABC) likely opening this month.

Published: 19th December 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 04:34 AM

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  In the wake of animal rights activists flagging health issues in sterilised dogs, the city corporation is mulling over microchipping the strays that undergo the birth control procedure so that they can be studied better for any health impacts.

While the civic body currently sterilises about 60 stray dogs every day, it is expected to go up to 120 a day with two more animal birth control centres (ABC) likely opening this month. This would take the total number of ABCs in the city to four. "As we are getting ready for sterilising more dogs, we want to take the necessary steps to ensure their survivability," a source said.

Finding the current procedure of cropping the ears helping little to address the concerns of dogs suffering health issues after sterilisation, the city corporation is now planning to implant microchips on such strays. "These microchips would be the size of a rice grain. It would not act like a GPS monitoring system. Rather it works on radio frequency identification system.

When we scan the dogs, we would be able to get details like when the (birth control) surgery was performed and where it was done. The microchip would be placed under the skin," a senior official explained. “Several dog owners are already using this technology and a simple hand-held scanner can help one to get the required details about the dog," a source added.

Senior corporation officials said that the plan is currently in the initial stage and it would be implemented only after taking into account expert opinion. "We also have plans to approach the animal husbandry department in this matter. If it gets implemented, we would be the first corporation in the State to take such a step," a senior official added.

