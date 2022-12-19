Home States Tamil Nadu

UGC draft rules on ‘Indian learning’ raise eyebrows

The guidelines have evoked mixed reactions in the state. Many academicians said the guidelines offer nothing substantial for students in this modern age.

Published: 19th December 2022

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines for training of faculty members in higher educational institutions in accordance with the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), which includes several courses like astronomy, vedic mathematics and even lessons from the Mahabharata and Arthashastra. Following training, the teachers are expected to identify strategies and incorporate them into their pedagogy. 

The guidelines have evoked mixed reactions in the state. Many academicians said the guidelines offer nothing substantial for students in this modern age. “Instead of training teachers on the new skill-based courses, the UGC is wasting time by chalking out guidelines regarding age-old courses,” said K Malathi, a government arts and science college faculty. 

“Learning about ancient astronomy or vedic maths at university-level will not benefit students in any way,” said the vice-chancellor of a university. He added his university will not implement these guidelines since it seems the training is part of the National Education Policy, which has invited opposition from the state government. 

The vice chancellor of another university said most varsities are ailing from faculty shortage. “The professors are already overburdened. The UGC should have focused on resolving infrastructure issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, a few others felt the new guidelines will make youngsters aware of the country’s rich heritage. “Our ancient astronomers and ancient economic guides provide solutions to many modern-day problems. This is the way we should pass our legacy to our future generations,” said K Balakrishnan, a retired principal. 

The higher education regulator released the draft guidelines titled ‘Training of Faculty on Indian Knowledge Systems’ on Wednesday and invited suggestions by December 28. 

