Aadi Tamilar Peravai stage stir at collectorate in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 100 members of Aadi Tamilar Peravai staged a protest in front of the collectorate urging the district administration to build a pathway to their crematorium and take action against the tahsildar and other officials who allegedly abused them and foisted cases against them for raising voice in the issue.



According to sources, the protest was instigated by the death of a Scheduled Caste woman of Silaimarathupatti in Peraiyur taluk on December 16, who belonged to the same community. "They faced difficulty to take the body to the crematorium due to the lack of a proper pathway. Despite raising the issue to officials concerned multiple times, the members said their situation remained the same. When they confronted Tahsildar Ravichandran to question the inaction, it led to heated arguments between the two parties. After the tahsildar foisted a case against them, they were arrested and remanded in judicial custody," sources added.



The protestors stated that the TN government had earlier allotted `21 lakh for the purpose of constructing a pathway to the crematorium, which was allegedly swindled by the officials for personal use. Recounting their grievances, the members urged the district collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to expedite the measure and take action against the officials who insulted them.

