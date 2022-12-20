Home States Tamil Nadu

Activist wears garland of liquor bottles to stress pollution

According to sources, activist B Balaksrishnan also stuck a Rs 10 coin on every bottle, which he claimed was to symbolise the buy-back scheme followed in Nilgiris and Kodaikanal,

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  An environmental activist, wearing a 'garland' of empty liquor bottles around his neck, arrived at the collectorate on Monday demanding the TASMAC authorities reclaim empty liquor bottles in order to reduce environmental pollution.

According to sources, activist B Balaksrishnan also stuck a Rs 10 coin on every bottle, which he claimed was to symbolise the buy-back scheme followed in Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, where Rs 10 is refunded per empty bottle.  

In his petition to the collector, he also said the state government should consider controlling alcohol consumption through Aadhaar cards similar to how PDS goods are distributed, instead of prohibiting alcohol.

Speaking to media persons, Balakrishnan said that he had sent at least 1,100 postcards to 23 MLAs, 40 MPs, 38 district collectors, TASMAC district managers, the President, and the Prime Minister of India over the past year demanding appropriate action to prevent the discarding of empty liquor bottles in public places and agricultural lands. "As I received no responses from any of the leaders, I decided to protest using the bottle garland," he added. The police personnel at the collectorate impeded the activist and removed the bottles around his neck.

