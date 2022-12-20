AI study: IIT-M bags USD 1 million Google aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Google on Monday announced it will be providing a USD 1 million grant to IIT Madras to establish a first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary Center for Responsible AI in India. The centre will conduct research on various aspects of bias in artificial intelligence, especially from an Indian context.

The centre will bring together experts including technologists, sociologists, policy and legal experts from academia, industry and government under one roof to study all aspects of the Responsible AI domain.

Professor at IIT Madras, B Ravindran, who will be heading the Centre for Responsible AI, said with the rise in the development and deployment of AI (artificial intelligence) systems, it is essential to establish responsible guidelines to ensure fair, ethical and safe usage of AI-based solutions.

“There is a need to develop technology that is understandable to the end users, providing strong safety and performance guarantees, and to raise awareness on the impact of the technology on society,” he said.

“We thank Google for partnering with us for the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country and for being the first collaborator of the centre,” Ravidran, who Heads the Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) at IIT Madras added.

Meanwhile, Google, in a statement, said its highest priority is to safeguard people on the internet every day, and artificial intelligence is foundational to this effort. As the number of digital users and businesses grow in India, so do the attack surfaces, the statement added.

CHENNAI: Google on Monday announced it will be providing a USD 1 million grant to IIT Madras to establish a first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary Center for Responsible AI in India. The centre will conduct research on various aspects of bias in artificial intelligence, especially from an Indian context. The centre will bring together experts including technologists, sociologists, policy and legal experts from academia, industry and government under one roof to study all aspects of the Responsible AI domain. Professor at IIT Madras, B Ravindran, who will be heading the Centre for Responsible AI, said with the rise in the development and deployment of AI (artificial intelligence) systems, it is essential to establish responsible guidelines to ensure fair, ethical and safe usage of AI-based solutions. “There is a need to develop technology that is understandable to the end users, providing strong safety and performance guarantees, and to raise awareness on the impact of the technology on society,” he said. “We thank Google for partnering with us for the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country and for being the first collaborator of the centre,” Ravidran, who Heads the Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) at IIT Madras added. Meanwhile, Google, in a statement, said its highest priority is to safeguard people on the internet every day, and artificial intelligence is foundational to this effort. As the number of digital users and businesses grow in India, so do the attack surfaces, the statement added.