Home States Tamil Nadu

AI study: IIT-M bags USD 1 million Google aid

Google, in a statement, said its highest priority is to safeguard people on the internet every day, and artificial intelligence is foundational to this effort.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Google India

Google India (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Google on Monday announced it will be providing a USD 1 million grant to IIT Madras to establish a  first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary Center for Responsible AI in India. The centre will conduct research on various aspects of bias in artificial intelligence, especially from an Indian context.

The centre will bring together experts including technologists,  sociologists, policy and legal experts from academia, industry and government under one roof to study all aspects of the Responsible AI  domain.
Professor at IIT Madras, B Ravindran, who will be heading the Centre for Responsible AI, said with the rise in the development and deployment of AI (artificial intelligence) systems, it is essential to establish responsible guidelines to ensure fair, ethical and safe usage of AI-based solutions.

“There is a need to develop technology that is understandable to the end users, providing strong safety and performance guarantees, and to raise awareness on the impact of the technology on society,” he said.  
“We thank Google for partnering with us for the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country and for being the first collaborator of the centre,” Ravidran, who Heads the  Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and  Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) at IIT Madras added.

Meanwhile, Google, in a  statement, said its highest priority is to safeguard people on the internet every day, and artificial intelligence is foundational to this effort. As the number of digital users and businesses grow in India, so do the attack surfaces, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google IIT Madras
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp