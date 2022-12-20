AIADMK will remain true protector of minorities: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asserted that the party would remain the true protector of minority communities. Speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the AIADMK at Vanagaram, Palaniswami recalled that, decades ago, during the DMK regime, Christians were classified as a forward community and hence, could not avail of reservation benefits.

After the AIADMK government led by the then CM MG Ramachandran assumed office, he included Christians in the list of Backward Classes, thus enabling them to avail of government benefits. Palaniswami also recalled that former CM J Jayalalithaa started giving financial assistance to Christians for undertaking a pilgrimage to Jerusalem and for repairing churches. He also recalled the numerous welfare measures implemented for Christians during successive AIADMK regimes.

Bishops from various churches and eminent personalities from Christian communities, PT founder K Krishnasamy, Puratchi Bharatham Katchi president Poovai M Jeganmoorthi, and New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam were among those present.

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asserted that the party would remain the true protector of minority communities. Speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the AIADMK at Vanagaram, Palaniswami recalled that, decades ago, during the DMK regime, Christians were classified as a forward community and hence, could not avail of reservation benefits. After the AIADMK government led by the then CM MG Ramachandran assumed office, he included Christians in the list of Backward Classes, thus enabling them to avail of government benefits. Palaniswami also recalled that former CM J Jayalalithaa started giving financial assistance to Christians for undertaking a pilgrimage to Jerusalem and for repairing churches. He also recalled the numerous welfare measures implemented for Christians during successive AIADMK regimes. Bishops from various churches and eminent personalities from Christian communities, PT founder K Krishnasamy, Puratchi Bharatham Katchi president Poovai M Jeganmoorthi, and New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam were among those present.