Annur park: DMK leader Raja for panel to facilitate talks with ryots

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Hoping to break the impasse over establishing an industrial park in Annur, Nilgiris MP and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Monday said a committee would be formed soon to take the negotiations to the next level.

Speaking to representatives of farmers associations at Kuliyur in Annur, Raja said the 15-member committee would comprise the collector, chairman of Tidco, RDO (Coimbatore North), MPs and MLAs from Annur and Mettupalayam and seven representatives from farmers’ associations.

“Although the government has said 1,630 acres belonging to private firms were available, farmers have denied the claim and said only 815 acres are owned by the firms. They further claimed that the land was not a single parcel and it won’t be possible to utilise it for developing an industrial park.

To get clarity on the issue, I talked with Tidco chairman and we have decided to hold a meeting of the chairman and the farmers,” Raja said. He said land owners should not depend on agricultural land for a long time and asked them to support the industrial park.

Kumara Ravikumar, coordinator of farmers struggle committee against the industrial park, said, “Raja had earlier given an assurance to us that he would facilitate a meeting with Tidco chairman and that he would inspect the private land. Our hope is, once the chairman visits the place, he would realise that it is not feasible to develop the industrial park as the lands are not a single parcel but scattered across 86 localities. So, we feel that the committee is not required.”

